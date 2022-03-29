Giada De Laurentiis’ Olive Oil Sorbetto Is the Unexpected Summer Dessert You’ll Fall In Love With

Ice cream has a moment every summer, but sometimes the thick, creamy flavor is too much for sweltering days. When that happens, take a note from Italy — make a refreshing sorbetto instead! Giada de Laurentiis has an amazing dairy-free dessert with an unexpected main ingredient: olive oil! She says it makes her think of “warm days in Italy,” and, wow, it looks good.

She posted a video to her Instagram @thegiadzy on March 28, showing the olive oil sorbetto being scooped, topped with berried, and drizzled with high-quality balsamic vinegar. It is so light and creamy, with an unusual combination of ingredients that somehow work well together.

“A high-quality balsamic vinegar that’s been aged to syrupy, glazey goodness is just as good on dessert as it is in savory applications,” de Laurentiis captioned the video. “Enter this olive oil sorbetto topped with 12-year aged organic balsamic vinegar of Modena — simply amazing.”

Fans were quick to show support for de Lautentiis’s Olive Oil Sorbetto with Berries and Balsamic, with one writing “Yes! I love thick balsamic on sweets,” and another suggesting, “I’d like to add some crumbled candied maple bacon to that.”

To make this unique summer dessert, you’ll need basil leaves, egg white, lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil, mixed berries, aged balsamic vinegar, and more. You’ll start by making a simple syrup with basil leaves in a saucepan, then combining it with egg white, lemon juice, and olive oil. After refrigerating for a couple hours, you’ll use a hand blender and an ice cream maker to finish making the sorbetto. From there, top with berries and balsamic and dig in!

Get the full Olive Oil Sorbetto with Berries and Balsamic recipe on her website.

In search of more summer recipes? Giada De Laurentiis has plenty: