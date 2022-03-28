Ina Garten’s New Warm-Weather Dessert Is Perfect for Coffee Lovers

Coffee is good year-round, but when temperatures start heating up, coffee lovers have to get creative. Drinking iced coffee is an obvious choice, but Ina Garten has another idea to get your caffeine fix — and it’s super sweet!

The Barefoot Contessa designed an easy-to-prepare dessert, featuring chocolate chip cookies and coffee ice cream, and we can’t wait to try it. You’ll be reaching for The Food Network star’s Coffee Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Sandwiches all summer long.

Garten’s recipe calls for cookies, toffee bits, and coffee ice cream. Garten used coffee chocolate chip ice cream, for a perfect dash of sweet to balance out the bitter coffee taste. Assemble the ice cream sandwiches by putting one scoop inside two cookies. For an extra crunch, she recommends rolling the edges of the sandwiches in toffee bits. Once they’ve spent some time in the freezer, you can pull them out to eat. Serve with a tall glass of iced coffee for even more caffeinated goodness.

You can watch Garten prepare this delightfully simple warm-weather recipe on The Food Network’s YouTube Channel here.

Keep in mind: this ice cream sandwich recipe requires over an hour of wait time to firm in the freezer. If you have the time to spare, making this dessert instead of just scooping ice cream in a bowl will be oh-so-worth-it! The mixture of textures, the coffee and chocolate combination, and the extra crunch of toffee is absolutely phenomenal. You’ll definitely want to make extra to ensure you have enough whenever a craving strikes. Just individually wrap the sandwich in plastic wrap before putting in the freezer.

Get the full Coffee Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Sandwiches recipe here.

Before you go, check out the gallery below: