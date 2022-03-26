Giada De Laurentiis’ Latest 30-Minute Italian Snack Is The Perfect Midday Pick-Me-Up Everyone Will Love

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve been looking for some light, refreshing snacks to bring to the picnic, or a small pick-me-up to get through the day, then look no further. Giada De Laurentiis has done it once again by creating a rejuvenating Italian snack everyone will love.

On March 23, Laurentiis posted a bright, mouth-watering photo of a crostini recipe we’re dying to try as soon as possible. She posted it to her Instagram @thegiadzy with the caption, “In case you were looking for an aperitivo hour snack this weekend that *everyone* always loves, turn to @Giadadelaurentiis’ baked Caprese crostini!”

Fans quickly commented under the post, saying how it’s the “perfect appetizer” and how they could eat the whole tray themselves — and we have to agree! This snack may be one of our favorites yet.

This nut-free, vegetarian snack only takes 30 minutes total to create, perfect for any beginner or expert wanting to add some color and flavor to their mix. Serving up to eight people, this crostini recipe only needs a few ingredients like extra-virgin olive oil, mozzarella, and basil leaves, to name a few.

As we said, this recipe is quite easy to recreate, only needing around four steps to redo. You start by preheating the oven to 450 degrees, arranging the baguette bread as you wish. Then you end it by sprinkling any garnishes or spices you may want to add!

Check out De Laurentiis’ Baked Caprese Crostini recipe here.

