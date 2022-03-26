Martha Stewart’s ‘Elegant’ Carrot Cake Recipe Is Inspired By This Refreshing & Classic Springtime Dessert

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

This Spring, it’s all about the carrot cake and Martha Stewart is making sure everyone knows how versatile carrot cake can be this season.

On March 26, Stewart posted a delicious-looking photo of her newest carrot-cake recipe. First came cookies, and now there’s an elegant dinner party option. Stewart posted the photo to her Instagram with the caption, “Classic carrot cake takes cues from lemon-poppy seed loaf in this elegant hybrid. It has all the warming spices of a traditional recipe, but the tiny, satisfyingly crunchy seeds replace nuts and raisins in the batter. And instead of a thick cream-cheese frosting, it’s topped with delicate Meyer-lemon glaze.” She then added, “Get the recipe in our April issue or at the link in bio! 📷: @lennartweibull food styling: @rebeccajurkevich.”

The sumptuous cake hybrid takes only 90 minutes to prep and cook up, perfect for those who need an elegant dish quickly. The recipe calls for a plethora of ingredients for that unique taste. For the cake, you need the most, using ingredients like all-purpose flour, ginger, kosher salt, light-brown sugar, vanilla extract, and poppy seeds, to name a few. For the Meyer-Lemon Glaze, you only need two ingredients!

The four-step recipe is perfect for a beginner, expert, or a family looking to do an activity together. You start by preheating the oven to the correct temperature and buttering the recommended loaf pan, then you end it by sprinkling the poppy seeds and glaze.

Something to keep in mind is that this cake can be stored at room temperature for up to three days total.

Get Stewart’s Carrot-Poppyseed Cake with Lemon Glaze recipe here.

If you’re craving more of Stewart’s delicious recipes, go grab yourself a copy of Martha Stewart Living’s cookbook, Meatless: More Than 200 of the Very Best Vegetarian Recipes

on Amazon.

