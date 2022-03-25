Le Creuset’s Brand New Color Is Giving Us Retro Vibes & a Few Pieces Are Already on Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s a lot we love about Le Creuset cookware, and though it’s mostly the heirloom quality, durability, and design, we also adore the fact that they’re constantly releasing new colors. After all, having all stainless steel or black cast iron cookware just isn’t that fun, and we have a tendency to want our house to be full of colors. Their newest color is a total vintage throwback, but with an updated ombre vibe: Olive. This earthy green tone still has a touch of vibrance and practically oozes mid-century style, and some of Le Creuset’s essential pieces in the new Olive color are already on sale.

Le Creuset Signature Soup Pot — Olive

This 7 1/2 quart soup pot with lid is incredibly versatile. Yes, you can use it to make soup, but it can also be used for braises, roasts, and even for baking bread. It’s oven safe up to 500 degrees, and one of our favorite touches is the golden knob on top. Even better? The Le Creuset soup pot is currently on sale, for $140 off its usual price. Did we mention this has great Mother or Father’s Day gifting potential?

Le Creuset Signature Skillet — Olive

Courtesy of Le Creuset.

There’s no denying that a cast iron skillet is a workhorse in the kitchen, ideal for tasks as varied as frying up bacon to making skillet chocolate chip cookies. But the Olive enamel on this Le Creuset Signature Skillet makes it easier to care for, and adds some style to an otherwise rustic cooking implement.

Le Creuset Heritage Square Baking Dishes, Set of 2 — Olive

Courtesy of Le Creuset.

If you love to bake and make casseroles, then this set of glazed stoneware dishes is a must have, especially as it’s currently on sale for $17 off. Le Creuset’s stoneware is also more affordable than it’s enameled cast iron, but it still comes in their beautiful range of colors, including, of course, Olive.

Le Creuset Stockpot — Olive

Courtesy of Le Creuset.

Here’s another non-cast iron item from Le Creuset that you’ll use constantly if you cook a lot from scratch or have a large crew to feed. Their stockpot in Olive is so pretty, you may just want to leave it on the stovetop, where it can fit up to 10 quarts of stock, broth, soup, water for pasta or potatoes or lobster…you get the idea.

