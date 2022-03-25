These Silicone Instant Pot Accessories Will Make Removing Food from Your Pot a Breeze & They’re On Sale Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We don’t know where we would be without our Instant Pot. It’s made cooking dinner, even on nights when we feel like we truly just can’t even, a possibility, thanks to how easy and quick it can make churning out what are traditionally involved dishes. But when your short ribs, or chicken thighs, or sweet potatoes are done cooking, getting them out of the Instant Pot can become a Herculean task in and of itself. Especially since food cooked in the Instant Pot can be so tender — you don’t want to be too rough getting it out of the pot, or it might fall apart. That’s why we love these official Instant Pot accessories

, most of which are currently on sale. From a bakeware sling

that makes cooking cheesecakes and pot-in-pot meals easy as pie, to a roasting rack

that helps you effortlessly lift meats out of the pot, these official Instant Pot silicone accessories make using your electric pressure cooker even easier.

Instant Pot Silicone Bakeware Sling

Courtesy of Instant Pot.

This silicone baking rack sling

fits right inside your Instant Pot. Put a cake pan, a steamer, a pot of rice, or a roast on top of it, then slide it into the Instant Pot, and hook the handles together. When your food is done, just take the lid off the pot, unhook the handles, and pull your food out with ease.

Instant Pot Silicone Egg Rack

Courtesy of Instant Pot.

We love having hard-boiled eggs in the fridge for quick snacks, sandwiches, and as additions to salad. With these stackable silicone egg racks

, you can make up to 18 hard boiled eggs in your Instant Pot at a time in just minutes.

Instant Pot Silicone Roasting Rack

Courtesy of Instant Pot.

Place your favorite roasts and meats on this silicone Instant Pot roasting rack

to help keep them out of your cooking liquid, and to make removing them from the pot easy. It will help prevent your meats from falling apart, and also keeps food above any grease and oil that renders out as it cooks.

Instant Pot Silicone Steamer Basket

Courtesy of Instant Pot.

Steaming things in the Instant Pot takes only a minute or two, and it’s one of our favorite ways to prepare fresh and even frozen veggies. You can even steam fish, meats, and frozen dumplings in your Instant Pot, too, and this Instant Pot silicone steamer basket

ensures you don’t lose anything to the steaming liquid, and makes it easy to retrieve your food.

Just when you thought your pressure cooker couldn’t be any more versatile, these official Instant Pot accessories came along to make your culinary life even easier.

