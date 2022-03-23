Top Chef’s Brooke Williamson Just Shared Her Favorite Brand of Cookware On Instagram

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Have you ever had one of those old rickety pans that doesn’t really work, that everything sticks to, and that you’ve been meaning to replace for about five years? Maybe it has a convex bottom and doesn’t sit flat on the burner anymore, maybe it has a loose handle that threatens to detach everytime you flip a pancake. We’ve all had one of these pots or pans, but if you’re still dealing with low-quality cookware, it’s time to treat yourself with an upgrade. Top Chef winner, Guy’s Tournament of Champions winner, and all-around culinary bad ass Brooke Williamson just gave out her recommendation for the best cookware you can get, and we’re suddenly itching to ditch our thrift store pans in favor of the good stuff.

In an Instagram Story Q&A, someone asked Williamson, “I need to replace my pots. Reasonably priced recommendations?” Williamson responded enthusiastically: “@MadeIn is the best/only/last place you need to look,” the chef said.

Made In is a cookware brand with a lot of famous fans. You may have heard of some of the other star chefs who use Made In cookware, too: Nancy Silverton, Sean Brock, Tom Colicchio, Tyler Florence, and Grant Achatz’s restaurant Alinea. They sell pots and pans made of all sorts of materials — cast iron, carbon steel, stainless clad, non-stick — and though they’re not dirt cheap, they’re super high-quality, and comparable with other brands.

If your kitchen is really in need of an upgrade, consider the 6-piece starter set. It includes a 10″ non-stick frying pan, a 10″ stainless clad frying pan, a 2 QT stainless clad saucepan with lid, and an 8 QT stainless clad stock pot with lid. All of the pans are induction compatible, and even the non-stick pan is oven safe up to 500 degrees. That means that, unlike some trendy pans you see on social media, these ones can actually stand up to real cooking, from stove to oven and back again.

If you like to cook one-skillet, one-pot meals, then you can’t go wrong with their covered 5 Quart stainless clad saucier. It’s somewhere between a sauce pan and a skillet, so it’s big enough to hold your whole dinner, and it can go from the stove top to the oven (it’s oven safe up to 800 degrees).

Last but not least, is there anything worse than trying to make eggs for breakfast, only for them to stick to your pan? Your breakfast is ruined, and now you have a disgusting pan to clean. Not fun. If a non-stick skillet is one of your most-used kitchen items, then you deserve to upgrade to this 10″ non-stick frying pan from Made In. It’s just the right size for making eggs or sauteeing chicken and veggies, it’s made without dangerous PFOAs, and according to the brand, lasts “10 times longer than other premium brand’s non sticks and over 70x longer than ceramic cookware.” We’re convinced!

They have even more, from copper pots to Dutch ovens, and from knife sets to specialty ingredients. If you want to cook like a Top Chef, take a page out of Brooke Williamson’s book and check out the entire Made In store now.

