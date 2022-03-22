Martha Stewart Reimagines the Classic Carrot Cake — as a Cookie

If there’s one dessert that screams spring, it’s carrot cake. But for many of us, baking an entire cake just to ring in spring just isn’t in the cards. But cookies? Absolutely — and our go-to carrot cake cookies recipe is ripped straight from the pages of Martha Stewart‘s magazine.

Stewart’s Carrot-Cake Thumbprint Cookies is a delicious, easy-to-make recipe that not only packs in a healthy serving of carrots, but the sweet treat is also boasts the perfect balance of crunchy and creamy textures, thanks to the chopped pecans, creamy goat cheese and fresh apricot jam.

“You can have your cake and eat it, too — as a cookie!” Stewart says. “The bases for these thumbprints are studded with grated carrots, chopped pecans, golden raisins, and rolled oats. The creamy filling features fresh goat cheese (cream cheese would work in its place) and a swirl of apricot jam. The result? Layers of flavor in every bite.”

Originally published in Martha Stewart Living‘s March 2016 issue, Stewart’s Carrot-Cake Thumbprint Cookies recipe calls for a cast of delicious ingredients, including the aforementioned finely grated carrots, goat cheese (which you can substitute for cream cheese), finely chopped pecans, and apricot jam, as well as old-fashioned rolled oats, golden raisins, ground ginger, ground cinnamon, confectioners’ sugar and coarse salt.

Once you've gathered all your ingredients, it's time to mix them all together in your stand mixer.

Once mixed, let it chill in the refrigerator for 30 minutes before rolling them into one-and-a-half-inch balls. Then, coat them in pecans, and bake for 10 minutes. Bake once more for another 10 minutes, this time with an indentation pressed into the center of each cookie. Lastly, top the cookies with your goat-cheese mixture — and enjoy!

Get the full recipe for Stewart’s Carrot-Cake Thumbprint Cookies at her website.

