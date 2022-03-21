Ina Garten is our go-to celebrity chef for many reasons: She’s relatable (she popularized the phrase “store-bought is fine,” after all), she’s entertaining to watch (reruns of Barefoot Contessa FTW), and her recipes are approachable, easy to follow and, above all, taste great. And while Garten has published one dozen cookbooks tackling everything from comfort food dishes to make-ahead meals, it’s Garten’s upcoming cookbook we’re most excited to devour. It’s called Go-To Dinners, and it features all her most stress-free recipes.

“Cooking during the pandemic got pretty crazy, even for me, so I devised all kinds of ways to get dinner on the table with the least amount of stress,” Garten says. “My new book GO-TO DINNERS is a collection of easy, make ahead, prep ahead, freeze ahead, and simply assembled recipes that you’ll want to make over and over again.”

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Slated to publish this fall, Go-To Dinners features freeze-ahead, make-ahead, prep-ahead, and “simply assembled” recipes, many of which embrace the Garten mantra of “store-bought it fine,” that’ll help you feed the ravenous family with very little effort — and on any day of the week.

'Go-To Dinners' $35 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

“In Go-To Dinners, Ina shares her strategies for making her most satisfying and uncomplicated dinners,” the product description states, adding,

“For Ina, ‘I love you, come for dinner’ is more than just an invitation to share a meal, it’s a way to create a community of friends and family who love and take care of each other, and we all need that now more than ever. These go-to recipes will give you the confidence to create dinners that will bring everyone to your table.”

Already a No. 1 new release in the “Cooking for One or Two” category on Amazon, Go-To Dinners is currently available for pre-order. The highly anticipated cookbook will be released on Oct. 25 — and we, for one, can’t wait to make these stress-free recipes.

Before you go, check out Garten’s best dinner recipes below: