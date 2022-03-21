Amazon Users Are Loving This Eco-Friendly Air Fryer Liner That Will Save You a Whole Lot of Cleaning

Air fryers are great. They cook foods quickly, and they’re a healthier alternative to deep-frying. The only con to using the cooking tool that’s reached more than $1 billion sales and made its way to nearly 40 percent of households in America? They can be a pain to clean. For some air fryers, the basket includes a perforated grill pan with that be a major headache to keep clean, especially when covered in super-stubborn food residue. But with the right air fryer accessories — like single-use liners and, our most recent find, Amazon’s popular WAVELU’s air fryer silicone pot — cleaning air fryers can be a breeze.

Boasting nearly 4,500 mostly positive reviews on Amazon, WAVELU’s air fryer silicone pot is a must-have air fryer accessory. Not only is it more eco-friendly than single-use liners , which have also gained popularity as of late.

“Our air fryer accessory is designed with dozens of soft silicone lines that help distribute heat and circulate air evenly, so you can enjoy crispier and tastier foods which are perfectly cooked from all sides!” the product description states. “Also, the oil flows in to the deep groove around the edge of the bottom, so the oil will not contact with fried food again!”

Fitting 3- to 5-quart air fryers, the silicone pot not only keeps your air fryer free from food residue and grease, but it’s also eco-friendly and made of non-stick, non-toxic, BPA-free material that withstands up to 450-degree heat. The best part? It’s completely dishwasher safe. Plus, you can use it in pressure cookers, countertop ovens and microwaves.

Amazon shoppers love it.

“Before using this silicone pot, It was a hassle to clean all the oil from the air fryer after each cooking. But this pot made all the difference. No more mess inside the air fryer!” one reviewer writes. “Also, it allowed all the oils to drain to the edge of the pot making foods more crispy and less oil. This one is a major go!!”

