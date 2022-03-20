Giada De Laurentiis’ Gluten-Free Pizza Is So Good That You Couldn’t Tell That There’s No Gluten

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s one thing we will never get sick of, it’s a good ol’ pizza pie. Giada De Laurentiis just created a healthy pizza recipe that you wouldn’t be able to tell the difference between this and a regular pizza you’ve grown used to. De Laurentiis’ pizza recipe is a gluten-free dream, both sumptuous and super healthy for any meal of the day!

On March 19, De Laurentiis posted a mouth-watering photo of pizza onto her Instagram page called @thegiadzy. She posted it with the caption, “Gluten-free pizza, perfected! Thanks to Quaglia’s gluten-free pizza flour, the result is a pizza crust that you genuinely wouldn’t guess is missing the gluten.”

Both gluten-free and vegetarian, this healthy pizza recipe only needs around six ingredients like pizza flour, kosher salt, honey, and whatever pizza toppings you prefer. De Laurentiis noted that the ingredients in the photo if you want to exactly recreate, are mozzarella and basil.

This recipe only takes around 40 minutes to create from prepping to finishing. You start by preparing the dough either by hand or with a dough hook, followed by adding some of the simple ingredients. Then, you can add olive oil throughout the crust if you so desire, and enjoy!

Check out De Laurentiis’ delicious Gluten Free Pizza recipe here.

Check out more of De Laurentiis’ classic Italian recipes in her first cookbook, Everyday Italian: 125 Simple and Delicious Recipes.

