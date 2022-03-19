Martha Stewart’s New Five-Step Cake Recipe Is The Epitome of Zesty Goodness

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Martha Stewart is showing us how to celebrate Spring in style, but baking up a whole, delicious cake.

On March 16, Stewart posted a gorgeous photo of a Spring-themed cake onto her Instagram. She posted it with the caption, “Much like its namesake flower, the daffodil cake is a cheerful herald of spring. Baked in a tube pan, the dramatic two-tone cake has an orange-and-lemon yellow layer and a fluffy white angel food layer. After baking, you pour the tart, citrusy glaze on top to create a dessert that will rouse your taste buds—and brighten any gathering. Get the recipe in our April issue or at the link in bio! 📷: @nschinco prop styling: @suzie_myers.”

Truly, warmer days are ahead and to celebrate, treat the people you love to this cake that only takes an hour to fully complete.

For the cake itself, you’ll need ingredients like orange zest, cake flour, cream of tartar, and, if you want, edible pansies for the display. As for the mixed-citrus glaze, grab some more orange zest, orange-blossom water, and lemon juice, to name a few.

The five-step recipe starts with you preheating the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit and ending with you whisking together all the mouth-watering ingredients for the glaze to pour on top.

Stewart noted that while the cake is best for the day of, it can be stored at room temperature for one day.

Get Stewart’s Daffodil Cake recipe here.

For more delicious vegetarian meals and snacks, grab Martha Stewart Living’s cookbook, Meatless: More Than 200 of the Very Best Vegetarian Recipes .

