Giada De Laurentiis Just Added a Nutty Spin On This Fan-Favorite Pasta Dish & It Only Takes 20 Minutes To Make

If Giada De Laurentiis is making a pasta recipe, then we’re trying it ASAP. This time, we’re loving her nutty take on this classic pasta dish.

On March 15, De Laurentiis posted a sumptuous photo of some green pasta on Instagram. She posted it with the caption, “Our very favorite way to eat our greens: almond pesto with pasta, broccoli rabe, and fresh mozzarella. Doesn’t get much better. 🙌 Get the #recipe in the profile link! (PS – perfect for St. Patrick’s day!).” While St. Patrick’s Day has passed, that doesn’t mean you can’t treat yourself and your family to a delicious pasta recipe.

This beginner pasta recipe only takes around 20 minutes to create, with most of the time being used to prep. You only need a few ingredients like olive oil, basil, a lot of fresh cheeses, and shockingly enough, roasted, unsalted almonds. So your friends with nut allergies may need another dish.

This vegetarian dish is super simply to recreate. You start by adding the almonds to a food processor and end it by adding everything together until evenly coated. This recipe was actually first features on Giada Entertains, specifically the episode called “Baby Shower Brunch.”

Check out De Laurentiis’ Orecchiette with Almond Pesto and Broccoli Rabe recipe here.

If you’re craving more De Laurentiis’ pasta recipes, check out Everyday Italian: 125 Simple and Delicious Recipes.

