Martha Stewart’s Sweet Heat Stir Fry Is Like Take-Out But Actually Good For You

When you’re busy, sometimes the last thing you want to do at the end of a long day is cook dinner. You end up ordering take-out, and though it’s usually delicious, it can also be heavy and wreak havoc on your stomach when you try to sleep. You wind up tired the next morning, have another long day, and the cycle continues…until now. Martha Stewart just posted a weeknight pork and pineapple stir-fry recipe that not only is great for meal prep, but is also quick to put together and full of veggies. It’s got that craveable sweet, salty, and spicy flavor as your favorite Chinese-American take-out, but it’s served on a bed of brown rice and is actually full of fiber, vitamins, and nutrients.

For starters, instead of using breaded, fried chicken to make this dish, Stewart opts for lean and tender pork tenderloin, which is packed with protein. It should only take a couple of minutes for the thinly sliced pork to cook through.

Then, she stir-fries a bunch of veggies — onion, bell pepper, and green beans — with pineapple for about 10 minutes, until the veggies are crisp tender. You can use a fresh whole pinapple that you’ve cored, pre-cut pinapple from the produce section at the grocery store, or a can of drained pineapple chunks in juice

, one of our favorite pantry staples for taking a recipe from drab to fab in seconds.

To finish off the stir-fry, Stewart makes a quick sauce from spicy Sriracha sauce

, cornstarch, and water. When it’s added to the pan with the pork and veggies, it deglazes any brown bits from the skillet, which are full of flavor, and thickens into a light sauce that clings to each bite of food.

The sauce has heat from the Sriracha, a sweet tanginess from the pineapple, and loads of umami flavor from the pork. But it’s not overly sweetened and overly salted like your usual takeout fare, so you don’t have to worry about tummy troubles. The leftovers also hold up well, making for a delicious lunch the next day, or another dinner later in the week.

Stewart serves her sweet heat pork stir-fry with cilantro-flecked brown rice. We recommend using microwaveable pouches of brown rice

, which usually cook up in about 90 seconds, and are one of our favorite ways to add a whole grain to the table when we’re pressed for time.

Honestly, that’s a hack in itself — if you do end up opting for takeout (though you shouldn’t need to now that you have this recipe), skip the side of white rice and microwave a pouch of brown rice instead, to add lots more fiber and a bit more protein to your meal.

Either way, your hurried weeknight meals are about to get a lot more nutritious.

