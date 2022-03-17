Target Is Selling the Cutest Easter Cookie Kits & They’re a Lot Less Messy Than Dyeing Eggs

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Dyeing Easter eggs is a fun tradition — don’t get me wrong. But like most parents, there’s probably a small part of you that dreads the kid-friendly craft every year because it ends up being such a mess. Even with lots of prep work to dye-proof your crafting area, someone is bound to drop an egg or spill the dye and let’s not forget about how hard it is to get that dye off of tiny stained fingers. Well, if you’re looking for a fun Easter craft that’s a little less messy, Target is selling the cutest Easter cookie decorating kits that are just as fun and festive as Easter eggs but the chances of accidentally dyeing your expensive dining room rug bright pink are significantly lower.

The cookie kits come in a variety of colors and options but our three favorites are the eggs and bunnies, Easter cookie house and tie-dye egg cookies. Most of the cookies are pre-made so all you have to do is decorate them!

Image: Target.

The eggs and bunnies kit makes eight cookies and comes with a variety of different frostings and sprinkles to decorate the cookies.

Eggs & Bunnies $7.99

Image: Target.

If building a traditional gingerbread house is your favorite Christmas activity, then Target is giving you the opportunity to decorate an Easter-themed sugar cookie house with this kit. It also includes two bunny cookies to decorate.

Easter Cookie House $7.99

Image: Target.

This tie-dye sugar cookie kit might just be our favorite because of all of the unique designs you can make on your cookies. Unlike the other cookie kits, these do need to be mixed and baked before decorating but everything you need comes in the kit.