This Cult Favorite Costco Sweet Is Back & It’s Basically Adult Easter Candy

Easter is almost here, and if there’s one thing we love about this time of year, it’s the bags of colorful Easter candy that line the shelves of all of our favorite stores. But the hard truth is that a lot of the time, these candies are made for kids, meaning the packaging and all that might look fun and colorful and bright, but the flavor can be a bit lacking. That’s why we’ve been obsessed with these Sconza Lemoncello Chocolate Almonds at Costco, which were recently spotted by TikToker CostcoBuys.

The Sconza Lemoncello Chocolate Almonds feature roasted almonds that are covered in a layer of creamy white chocolate, then are coated in a tangy-sweet lemoncello candy coating. The almonds look like cheery yellow Easter eggs, but you won’t want to share these divine sweets with the kids. The flavor is much more sophisticated than standard Easter candy, creamy and citrusy, with a hearty crunch from the almonds, but you still get the satisfying crackly candy coating that you might nostalgically crave from the mini Easter eggs of your youth.

Sconza’s Lemoncello Chocolate Almonds aren’t just available at Costco, so if you don’t have a Costco membership, you can still grab a bag to enjoy. However, you will find the best deal at Costco — a bag there goes for just $9.79.

Courtesy of Sconza.

On Amazon

, you can grab a bag for $19, while at Walmart, they’re $22.95. That helps put into perspective both how luxurious these almonds really are, as well as what a good deal Costco is offering.

Courtesy of Sconza.

If you love the idea of these lemoncello almonds, but lemon isn’t your usual flavor of choice, then you should check out the Sconza shop, where they have a huge selection of candies to choose from, from chocolate covered almonds and fruits to caramels, jawbreakers, and more. If only the Easter bunny knew about this kind of candy, right?

