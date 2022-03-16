Forget Those Single Ice Sphere Molds — This Portable, TikTok-Famous Version Makes 17 In One Go

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve ever been to a fancy mixology bar, there were probably a few things that stood out to you. The great cocktails, of course, and probably some eyecatching, funky garnishes. But the most memorable thing for us has always been the sphere of round ice in our cup. It just looks so pretty, especially compared to the cloudy, cracked ice cubes we’ve been making at home. But most of the ice molds we’ve seen for round ice have just made one ice ball, while still taking up a ton of room in the freezer. Make it make sense! That’s why, when we saw this ice sphere mold

going viral on TikTok, we got super excited.

Unlike those bulky, single-sphere ice molds, this round ice maker

makes 17 ice spheres at once. It’s an innovative product, and totally different than the brittle plastic ice molds you might be using for regular ice. You unscrew the cap, then fill the mold with water, and put it in the freezer. Once frozen, you use the handles on the outside of the mold to pop all of the spheres out of the mold, and then when you unscrew the cap, you can pour as many perfectly round balls of ice into your glass as you wish.

The ice maker mold comes in three colors: white, pink, and grey. You can also clip a virtual coupon on the sphere ice mold’s product listing page and get 10% off your order.

If you’re truly passionate about ice, which honestly, if you’re reading this you probably are, then once you catch the novelty-shaped ice cubes bug, it’s hard to stop. That’s why in addition to your round ice mold, you should also consider getting a nugget ice mold

that makes super-tiny square ice cubes. Use your sphere ice cubes wherever you would use a normal large ice cube, and use your nugget ice cubes where you would normally use crushed ice.

Whether you need round ice for making fancy cocktails at home, or you just want to make drinking water a little more exciting, you can’t go wrong with this TikTok viral sphere ice mold

.

