8 New Products You’ll Find at Trader Joe’s This Spring

The sun is shining, the flowers are blooming — and Trader Joe’s has announced its much-anticipated shopping list of new spring finds. And this year, the popular, California-based grocer is adding four great products to its many store shelves this spring, including the return of a fan-favorite scented candle.

“It’s that time of year: Time for our spring shopping list episode,” says Trader Joe’s Vice President of Marketing Tara Miller in the latest episode of Inside Trader Joe’s, “Episode 48: Spring Has Sprung at Trader Joe’s.”

In the latest episode of the podcast, Miller and co-host Matt Sloan spill the beans on what we can expect at Trader Joe’s in the coming months, “from sparkling tea to serious wine, and custard tarts to truffle crunchies.” Let’s get into it.

The Grapefruit Scented Candle

“The grapefruit candle is just one of a long list of new and returning items for spring,” Miller says.

“This smells to me more like a Ruby Red Grapefruit than say an Oro Blanco. It’s wonderful,” Sloan adds.

“It just smells clean and springy to me,” Miller responds.

Either way, we need it.

Grain Free Cheeseburger Flavor Dog Treats

New to shelves — and a product the pups are bound to obsess over — is Trader Joe’s Grain Free Cheeseburger Flavor Dog Treats. They’re shaped like hamburgers and, more importantly, grain-free.

“There is definitely a trend in the dog food and dog treat world to not use grains because there are a lot of dogs who have grain allergies, you know, who have wheat allergies or corn allergies. And then there are just some folks who don’t want to give grain to their dog for whatever reason that might be. I have not actually tasted these treats,” Miller says.

Portuguese Custard Tarts

Found in the frozen foods aisle, Trader Joe’s Portuguese Custard Tarts are a flaky pastry stuffed with custard — and a staple of Portuguese bakeries.

“If you’ve just come back from Portugal, you’re probably thinking about, or have actually experienced this custard tart. It is classic. It is so typical of Portuguese bakeries. It’s just really incredible, talk about armchair traveling, and you can get the actual thing, really made in Portugal at Trader Joe’s. They’re small. They’re in cute little tiny…they look like little tiny pie pans,” Sloan says.

When Life Gives You Lemons, Make Ice Cream

Three words: lemon ice cream.

“It’s sweet and it’s tart and it’s creamy and it’s got texture and it’s delicious. I think people are really gonna really gonna like this one,” Miller says.

Keep an eye out for this sweet treat in late March. Then, pick up Trader Joe’s Lemon Ricotta Ravioli while you’re at it, too.

Trader Joe’s Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Lentil & Rice Snacks Rings

They’re exactly what they sound like: crispy onion ring-shaped snacks.

“What starts off smelling like a dairy butter component becomes more sour cream like when you actually taste them. Very oniony, in a wonderful way,” Sloan says, to which Miller adds, “And they’re gluten free.”

Springle Jangle

They’re back! Springle Jangle is a take on Trader Joe’s super-popular holiday season products, Jingle Jangle.

“There’s little pretzels drizzled with yogurt and there are little nonpareils with brightly colored sprinkles. There’s Dark Chocolate Joe Joe’s Cookie Bark, Butter Toffee Peanuts, Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups,” Miller describes.

Pinks and Whites Dark Chocolate Bar

This mouthwatering dark chocolate bar is speckled with bits of TJ’s Pinks & Whites Shortbread Cookies.

“It is a beautiful chocolate bar,” Miller says.

Sparkling White Tea

Last but not least, Trader Joe’s new Sparkling White Tea. They’re 10 calories each and packed with just enough caffeine.

“White tea is a younger, not fermented tea with a softer, subtle flavor. It does have some caffeine, not as much as other types of tea. This is ready to go, really cute little four pack of cans here,” Miller says.

