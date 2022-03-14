Iron Chef Bobby Flay Just Gave the TikTok-Famous Pesto Eggs a Spicy Twist

Around this time last year, TikTok feeds were flooded with green-hued pesto eggs served on a thick slice of sourdough bread. The food hack was easy: Simply cook up a couple tablespoons of pesto, then crack open a couple eggs and add directly to the cooked-down pesto. As the sunny-side-up eggs cook, sprinkle some salt, pepper and crushed red pepper flakes; flip, then slide onto your toasted bread, add a shake or two more of red pepper, and dive right in.

“I had to try it because they sounded so good,” says popular food blogger Eating Bird Food in her video posted last May. “Ten out of 10. So good.”

It’s a trend we can still get behind (and have definitely continued to make to this day). But now, just under a year later, Iron Chef Bobby Flay has entered the chat — and has given the TikTok-famous pesto eggs a deliciously spicy twist.

Described as a “southern Italian version of a crostini,” Flay’s Calabrian Scrambled Eggs are similar to the trending pesto eggs recipe in that it also features pesto. However, instead of cooking the eggs in pesto, they’re cooked in sopressata and onions — and the pesto is, instead, combined with jalapenos, Parmesan, pine nuts, garlic, salt and pepper and spread atop toasted ciabatta bread.

“It’s really going to set our taste buds going,” Flay says of his irresistible breakfast dish in an episode of Brunch @ Bobby’s.

A few tips when making the dish: In order to prevent a super-spicy pesto spread, remove the stems and seeds from the jalapeños and roast them before adding to your pesto mixture.

“I thought to myself, ‘This is going to be way too spicy.’ I like to use chili peppers for accent not for injury, and so what i did first was actually roast the jalapenos. We got a little char on the outside; it kind of mellows out the spice a little bit,” Flay says.

Tip No. 2? Don’t scramble the eggs too much — and don’t be afraid to add some provolone cheese to give the scrambled eggs some texture. “That will make it even creamier,” Flay says.

And there you have it: an upgraded version of the TikTok-famous pesto eggs.

“[It has a] nice, spicy flavor — very bold flavors there. I love that kind of gutsy cuisine that you’ll find in the south,” Flay says.

Get the full recipe for Flay’s Calabrian Scrambled Eggs with Jalapeno Pesto Bruschetta at Food Network.

