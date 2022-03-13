Giada De Laurentiis’ Citrusy Spin on Angel Food Cake Will Make Everyone Want Seconds

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re ready for a more light option for your desserts, then you can’t go wrong with angel food cake — especially if it has a Giada De Laurentiis spin.

On March 10, De Laurentiis posted a mouth-watering video onto her Instagram page @thegiadzy. She captioned the video, “This bright fresh lemon mint cake, with an angel-food-like fluffy crumb and a crackly top, is a delicious way to ring in springtime. Top with freshly whipped cream and berries for a truly decadent dessert! Grab the #recipe in our stories or on the front page of Giadzy.com!”

Now, this refreshing cake may seem daunting at first glance, but it’s so easy to create that any beginner can tackle it — and serve eight of their closest friends! With a prep time of only 30 minutes and a cook time of less than an hour, this cake requires fewer ingredients than you’d think.

For the cake itself, you need some basics like vegetable oil, lemon zest, eggs, mint sprigs, and all-purpose flour to name a few. Now, as for the syrup, grab some lemon juice, lemon zest, and more. As for the garnishing, trust your instincts on it, but you can always take a page from De Laurentiis’ book and grab some fresh berries!

This recipe takes six steps to create, and all you have to do to start is preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Then, you end it simply by adding on your fresh, delicious garnishes to the top!

Check out De Laurentiis’ Lemon Mint Cake recipe here.

