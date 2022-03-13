Martha Stewart’s Latest After-School Snack Is The Perfect Childhood Throwback For Everyone

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Martha Stewart’s latest snack is exactly what we needed to end this upcoming school year: a snack perfect for children of any and all ages. On March 12, Stewart posted a throwback video of her on Martha Bakes, showing the audience how to make the ever-so iconic PB&J bars onto her Instagram. She posted it with the caption, “If you’re a big fan of PB&J then you’ll love this dessert. This version of the childhood combination concentrates the flavors into bite-sized bars that appeal to all ages.”

Perfect for any day of the week, this childlike bar recipe is ideal for both children and parents alike. Making them is a lot easier than you think, much like making the perfect peanut butter and jelly sandwich. In order to make three dozen to last the whole week, you need to grab a few ingredients like all-purpose flour, smooth peanut butter, baking powder, strawberry jam, peanuts, and more.

Now making it is perfect for any beginner or seasoned baker because it only takes three steps to create a huge amount. You start by preheating the oven to 350 degrees while you grease the needed pans with butter and end by baking for a little under an hour until the bars are a nice, golden brown.

Get Stewart’s Peanut Butter and Jelly Bars recipe here.

For more delicious vegetarian meals and snacks, grab Martha Stewart Living’s cookbook, Meatless: More Than 200 of the Very Best Vegetarian Recipes .

Meatless: More Than 200 of the Very Best Vegetarian Recipes $26 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out our slideshow oof Martha Stewart dinner recipes to prepare right after those snacks below: