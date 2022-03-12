Up the Ante For Your Comfort Dishes With This Classic Chicken Recipe from Ina Garten

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to peak comfort food, the only person you can turn to is Ina Garten. The Barefoot Contessa knows the ins and outs of comfort dishes and this time, we’re fawning over one of her chicken-based classic dishes.

This mouth-watering dish is perfect for everyone in the family, including your picky-eating kiddos. Whether you’re a beginner cook looking to amp up your usual routine or an expert wanting an easier night, this recipe is perfect for you. Now, since this recipe is a little more advanced than some comfort dishes, the recipe has to be separated into two sections: the stew and the biscuits.

For the stew part of the recipe, you only need a little over a dozen ingredients such as chicken breasts, olive oil, all-purpose flour, parsley, carrots, yellow onions, and more. Now, as for the biscuits, go ahead and grab the unsalted butter, biscuits, eggs, kosher salt, and more.

The delicious dish takes only six steps to create, starting by preheating the oven to 375 degrees and ending by baking the biscuits portion until it’s brown.

Perfect for a family night in or meal prep, you can’t go wrong with this classic, 20-year staple recipe from Garten. This meal will soon be a staple in your weeknight repertoire.

Get Garten’s Chicken Stew with Biscuits recipe here.

For more comfort food recipes, grab Garten’s bestselling cookbook Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook, available on Amazon.

Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook $19.00, originally $35.00 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out Ina Garten’s easy weeknight dinner recipes below: