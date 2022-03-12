Giada De Laurentiis Wants You to Greet Spring With This Refreshing Frosé Duo

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Warm weather is coming and we’re getting prepared, including finding the perfect hot-weather snacks to indulge in. On March 11, Giada De Laurentiis posted a photo of her frosé cocktail recipe we’ve been obsessing about for years. She posted it with the caption, “Verified Is it frosé season yet?? We’re deciding, yes. Tag a friend in the comments you’d make this frosty sipper with!” (You can see the post HERE.) While we’ve talked about this stellar drink before, we’re really loving De Laurentiis’ lesser-known frosé popsicles.

To serve your entire gang, this popsicle recipe only takes five minutes to make before you freeze them overnight. The recipe calls for only a few ingredients, perfect for beginners or someone looking to create a slew of recipes quickly. Now, grab some ingredients like watermelon-flavored vodka, mint leaves, watermelon, and more.

Perfect for Spring or Summer, this recipe only takes two steps for perfection. You start by putting all the ingredients in a blender and end by freezing for at least 10 hours to stay cool throughout the heat when you bring them out. Now, per the cook’s note, to unfreeze the pops is super easy — all you have to do is pour hot water over the molds.

Get Giada’s Boozy Watermelon Popsicles recipe here.

Now for the drink to pair with the popsicles, it’s just as easy to create. Like the popsicles, this drink takes less than 10 minutes to create before leaving it overnight. You only need less than 10 ingredients, including rose wine, strawberries, Grand Marnier, lemon, and more.

If you want a regular ol’ frosé, you can get the Frose, the Giadzy Way cocktail recipe here.

And if you’re looking for more delicious recipes and healthy eating tips, Laurentiis’s cookbook, Eat Better, Feel Better: My Recipes for Wellness and Healing, Inside and Out is on Amazon.

