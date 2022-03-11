Giada De Laurentiis Just Shared 10 Italian Chicken Breast Recipes & You’ll Never Be Bored With Dinner Again

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There are some foods that are staples in our home, something that we always keep on hand, even if we don’t have a recipe planned. Think dried pasta, canned beans, bags of shredded cheese, and of course, chicken breast. Growing up, we would sometimes complain about how much chicken we ate, and honestly, sometimes we feel the same way as adults. But it’s just so versatile, the family packs are affordable, and it’s healthy, so what are we to do? Luckily, Italian-American chef Giada De Laurentiis

knows just where we’re coming from, and she recently shared 10 scrumptious Italian chicken recipes that will help you liven up your weekly menu so you don’t end up eating plain baked chicken all the time.

De Laurentiis’ recipes are so flavorful, you won’t dread dinner. For those who love sweet and sour chicken but want to shake up their ordering routine a little bit (or just don’t want to eat a bag of Trader Joe’s mandarin chicken for dinner yet again), there’s her Chicken Agrodolce recipe, made with balsamic vinegar

and honey.

Craving something fancy, but don’t have the energy to cook? Her Chicken Scallopine is bathed in a creamy saffron sauce

that tastes like something you’d get in a restaurant, but the whole dish is done in under 30 minutes.

And with spring and warm weather right around the corner, you really can’t go wrong with her Southern Italian Herb Chicken, a deceptively simple dish of roasted chicken breast paired with a punchy herb and lemon sauce that’s bursting with flavor, and delicious served hot or cold.

There are even takes on classic comfort food. De Laurentiis’ version of Chicken Cordon Bleu doesn’t involve a dreaded breading station, but is still full of the comforting tastes of the dish you grew up eating, and there’s even some mascarpone cheese thrown in for extra creaminess.

You can see all of the Giada De Laurentiis Italian chicken recipes here, and your weeknight dinner menu will be all the better for it.

