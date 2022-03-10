Giada De Laurentiis Just Shared a 3-Ingredient Truffle Pasta That Will Transport You To Italy

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When we go to a fancy Italian restaurant and see that there’s some sort of truffle pasta on the menu, it’s what we get every time…if the price is right, that is. Sometimes adding truffle to your pasta course costs more than the actual entree you ordered. Other times, we order something that’s allegedly filled with truffle flavor, only to have it be disappointingly bland, or just to find out that they used artificially flavored truffle oil to make the dish. So when we saw that Giada De Laurentiis had shared a 3-ingredient truffle pasta recipe on Instagram, using pasta made with real black truffles, we knew it was something we had to try at home.

The key to De Laurentiis’ pasta is using truffle-infused Italian pasta

. They aren’t just noodles that are flavored with truffle oil — the pasta actually contains 7% black truffles. That means you get the authentic flavor and aroma of black truffles in every bite of your pasta, and though it’s pricier than a normal box of dried pasta, it’s way cheaper than buying a black truffle, and even more affordable than getting a truffled pasta dish at a restaurant, especially since one box of the pasta makes multiple servings.

You can get Tartuflanghe’s Truffle Pasta in several different varieties. De Laurentiis uses the Tartufissima n.19. Tagliatelle Egg Pasta with Truffles, which is available in a 2-pack on Amazon

. It’s an egg pasta, which makes for a richer noodle that enhances the truffle flavor, and the pasta contains 7% Italian black summer truffles.

If you prefer a thinner pasta, try their Tartufissima N18 Tagliolini Egg Pasta With Truffle, a thin, flat ribbon pasta. Think linguini meets angel hair.

Because you want to embrace the flavor of the truffles in the pasta, you only need a few ingredients to make the sauce. De Laurentiis’ truffle pasta just has three main ingredients: truffle pasta, browned butter, and Parmesan cheese. She uses a little bit of the pasta cooking water to help emulsify the sauce, but that’s it. Each bite has the savory, unmistakable flavor and aroma of black truffles, the nutty notes and silky texture of brown butter, and the salty tang of Parmesan. It’s 3-star Italian cuisine at home, and it’s perfect for special occassions, date night, or times when you really just feel like you need a bowl of cheesy brown butter truffle pasta.

