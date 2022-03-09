This 3-Ingredient Trader Joe’s Soup Is Going Viral on TikTok for the Most Delicious Reason

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We always head to Trader Joe’s when we’re low on ingredients and have zero motivation to cook an elaborate meal. They usually have all sorts of prepared entrees and sides, frozen microwaveable meals, and air-fryable snacks to satisfy our appetites when we aren’t in a Julia Childs mood. But some things are even greater than the sum of their parts, and that’s the case with this viral TikTok 3-ingredient Trader Joe’s recipe for a soup you can make even on busy nights.

The recipe is pretty flexible, and you can feel free to add some extra veggies if you desire, but all you really need are these three Trader Joe’s ingredients: Chicken Cilantro Mini Wontons, Miso Ginger Broth, and Chili Onion Crunch

We’re already kind of obsessed with Trader Joe’s Chicken Cilantro Mini Wontons, which taste almost exactly like BiBiGo’s version. They’re delicious in soup, steamed, or even pan-fried like potstickers. Each wonton is filled with juicy, cilantro-seasoned chicken, and they don’t fall apart in soup like some wontons do.

Trader Joe’s Miso Ginger broth is another shortcut to big flavor. Rather than using boring chicken broth, this miso broth that’s fragrant with ginger adds tons of complex flavor, and all you have to do is open a carton. If you can’t find miso ginger broth at your Trader Joes, you could also use miso paste

Last but not least, Trader Joe’s Chili Onion Crunch

(or any spicy chili crisp you can find, like Lao Gan Ma

), adds spice and texture to each spoonful in your bowl.

You can add green onions, zucchini, garlic, ginger, bok choy, frozen mixed veggies – basically anything you have lying around in the fridge or freezer that you want to use up before it goes bad. But it really is delicious with just the three ingredients, so stock up the next time you’re at Trader Joe’s, and you’ll always have a last-minute meal on hand that tastes gourmet, but takes no time at all to put together.

