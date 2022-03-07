Martha Stewart Yogurt-Lime Chicken Dish Is Deceivingly Easy to Make

Dry chicken? We don’t know her — especially after making Martha Stewart‘s citrus-spiked, yogurt-soaked, Moroccan-spiced chicken thighs recipe that’s perfectly paired with a side of carrots and chickpeas. But the best part of this flavor-bomb of a dish? It’s so easy — and quick — to make, it makes for a perfect weeknight dinner.

“In this easy weeknight dinner, chicken thighs get a kick from a quick yogurt-lime marinade before being nestled on a baking sheet with spiced carrots and chickpeas and broiled to perfection,” writes Stewart on Instagram.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

To make Stewart’s Broiled Yogurt-Marinated Chicken and Chickpeas, you’ll need just a handful of cooking tools, including a bowl to combine your yogurt-lime mixture and a rimmed baking sheet , where you’ll broil your seasoned chicken thighs.

But the real key to unlocking such a flavor dish is in the spice: ras el hanout , an authentic, traditional North African-Moroccan spice blend that means “top shelf” and boasts more than 35 herbs and spices, from allspice and cumin to nutmeg and turmeric.

“Use this North-African spice mix to season Sweet Dumpling Squash with Moroccan Vegetable Stew,” Stewart says.

For Stewart’s Broiled Yogurt-Marinated Chicken and Chickpeas recipe, you’ll need just 15 minutes to prep, during which you’ll marinade your chicken in your ras el hanout-spiced yogurt mixture, after which you’ll add to your baking sheet along with your tossed carrots and let that broil for five minutes. Then add your chickpeas and broil once more.

Serve with cooked couscous and garnish with pickled onion — and a dollop of yogurt.

Get the full recipe at Stewart’s website.

