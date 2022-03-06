Giada De Laurentiis’ Cheesy Spin on Meatloaf Will Surely Make This Your New Favorite Dish

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We don’t know where the old stereotype of “meatloaf is bad” came from, but after trying Giada De Laurentiis’ meatloaf recipe, you’ll never think of that trope again.

On March 1, De Laurentiis posted a sumptuous picture of some mouth-watering meatloaf to her Instagram page called @thegiadzy. She posted it with the caption, “When meatloaf gets the chicken Parm treatment, amazing things happen. Get the #recipe for @Giadadelaurentiis’ classic Meatloaf Parmesan in the profile link!”

With a prep time of only 15 minutes, this cheesy meatloaf recipe will get your kids actually excited for meatloaf. For the “quick marinara sauce,” you need quite a few ingredients like extra-virgin olive oil, cloves, shallots, basil, salt, and more. As for the meatloaf itself, grab ground beef that’s 80% lean, mozzarella cheese, Panko Japanese breadcrumbs, and onions, to name a few.

Now, this delicious, nut-free recipe can serve six people easily, but you have to follow the five-step recipe well. You start by working on the sauce and heating the oil over medium heat. For the sauce, your last step will be to mix i the proper garnishes. Keep in mind that this can be made one day ahead if you cool and cover it.

For the meatloaf itself, you start by preheating the oven to 375 degrees and end it by baking it until the cheese melts into an explosion of flavor.

Check out De Laurentiis’ Meatloaf Parmesan recipe here.

If you’re craving more of De Laurentiis’ delicious Italian recipes, check out Everyday Italian: 125 Simple and Delicious Recipes on Amazon.

