The Best Store-Bought Frostings That Taste Totally Homemade

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Sometimes there just aren’t enough hours in the day to make the homemade dessert you offered to bring to the dinner party or those cupcakes you volunteered to make for the bake sale. We’ve all been there. And for times like these or moments when you’re just craving cake but don’t feel like softening butter and lugging out the stand mixer, there’s a shortcut by the name of store-bought frosting. Canned frosting’s got your back in a pinch and there’s no shame in keeping it on hand for baking emergencies – or eating with a spoon in dire times.

But not all canned frosting is created equal. There’s a wide array of options ranging from the cloyingly sweet to gritty to downright artificial and chemical tasting. But fear not, there are also some excellent ones on the market that can stand on their own against homemade frosting.

You can also doctor up store-bought frosting to enhance the flavor by adding things like citrus zest, fruit preserves or citrus curd, instant espresso powder, ground up freeze-dried fruit, even a pinch of salt can go a long way. Get creative with your frosting! Or, just keep it simple and unadulterated – with these great store-bought options, you can’t go wrong.

Duncan Hines Creamy Buttercream Frosting

If you’re looking for a great basic workhorse frosting look no further than Duncan Hines Creamy Buttercream Frosting. It’s got a smooth and creamy texture and a subtle hint of buttery flavor.

Duncan Hines Creamy Buttercream Frosting $1.64 Buy now Sign Up

Betty Crocker Rich and Creamy Chocolate Frosting

This chocolate frosting from Betty Crocker is my favorite of all the chocolate frostings. It’s rich, chocolatey flavor shines through as opposed to some others on the market that are just cloyingly sweet without a real cocoa bite.

Betty Crocker Rich and Creamy Chocolate Frosting $1.50 Buy now Sign Up

Duncan Hines Creamy Cream Cheese Frosting

It’s pretty hard to beat homemade cream cheese frosting, but this store-bought version from Duncan Hines is a pretty solid alternative when you don’t have time to whip up your own. It’s got a subtle tangy flavor to balance the sweetness and a great smooth, spreadable consistency.

Duncan Hines Creamy Cream Cheese Frosting $1.79 Buy now Sign Up

Betty Crocker Whipped Vanilla Frosting

Betty Crocker Whipped Vanilla Frosting has a light, airiness that’s a breath of fresh air compared to some of the other densely sweet store-bought alternatives. It’s more refined and homemade tasting than a lot of the other vanilla frostings on the market.

Betty Crocker Whipped Vanilla Frosting $1.59 Buy now Sign Up

Betty Crocker Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Frosting

The only chocolate cake recipe I make is the one on the back of the Hershey’s cocoa box so when I saw this Hershey’s frosting I was intrigued. It doesn’t disappoint and boasts a smooth, velvety texture, is sweet without being too sweet with an intense chocolate flavor.

Betty Crocker Hershey's Milk Chocolate Frosting $1.50 Buy now Sign Up

Pillsbury Funfetti Vanilla Frosting

I have yet to meet an adult or child who can resist the delights of funfetti. This frosting comes with colorful sprinkles for the ultimate all-in-one cake decorating experience. It’s fun, indulgent and a great option for frosting those cupcakes for the bake sale at the eleventh hour.

Pillsbury Funfetti Vanilla Frosting $1.59 Buy now Sign Up

Simple Mills Organic Chocolate Frosting

This organic (and vegan) chocolate frosting from Simple Mills has just 8 ingredients and doesn’t contain anything artificial so you get that rich, chocolate flavor and a smooth, spreadable texture without the other unpronounceable ingredients.