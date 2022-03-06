Martha Stewart’s Sinfully Sweet Take on Lemon Bars Will Make You Want It All For Yourself

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Martha Stewart is making sure we greet the warmer months with appropriately delicious and sunny treats. On March 5, Stewart posted a delicious-looking photo of some lemon squares to her Instagram. She posted it with the caption, “Medjool dates have a deep caramel flavor and chewy texture that is a delight to bite into in this riff on classic lemon bars. Date paste is spread over a homemade crust, then topped with a creamy lemon filling and a light dusting of powdered sugar. Get the recipe at the link in bio!”

Originally inspired by the late and great Maida Heatter, Stewart created a crazy-appetizing recipe for lemon bars. With a prep time of only 30 minutes, making this beginner-friendly recipe will feel like a breeze.

For that delectable crust, you need basic ingredients like all-purpose flour, sugar, and unsalted butter, to name a few. Now things get a little crazy when you work on the filling. The filling uses ingredients like Medjool dates, eggs, lemon zest, and more.

The five-step recipe can serve and satiate up to two dozen people. You start by preheating the oven to 350 degrees and buttering up the baking dish. Then you end it by dusting the entire thing with sugar and cutting it into squares.

Get Martha’s five-star Lemon-Date Bars recipe here.

If you’re craving more of Stewart’s desserts like we are, treat yourself to Martha Stewart’s Fruit Desserts: 100+ Delicious Ways to Savor the Best of Every Season available on Amazon.

