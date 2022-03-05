Giada De Laurentiis’ Colorful Pasta Recipe Is the Perfect Way to Greet Springtime

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Greet the spring season with a delectable, colorful pasta from Giada De Laurentiis’ pantry.

On March 4, De Laurentiis posted a mouth-watering photo of some colorful noodles for Springtime. She posted this photo to her account named @thegiadzy with the caption, “We’re pretty darn ready for spring, and this asparagus and cherry tomato pasta is just right for the spring anticipation. Tap the profile link for the easy #recipe!”

Welcome Spring with this colorful pasta dinner with a lesser-used pasta known as Nodi Marini, also known as sailor’s knots. This beginner-friendly recipe is perfect for the whole family and will soon be a favorite. Serving up to four people generously, this beginner-friendly recipe will take less and less time as it inevitably becomes a staple.

This nut-free, vegetarian pasta is as colorful as it gets and the ingredients aren’t as intense as you’d think. Along with the Nodi Marini, you can add ingredients like olive oil, asparagus, peas, basil leaves, cherry tomatoes, and chicken stock, to name a few. Now if you can’t find Nodi Marini, you can substitute it with Fiorentini, Penne, or even Rigatoni.

The colorful pasta takes only three steps to create perfection. You start by bringing a large pot of salted water to boil and end by garnishing with any remaining ingredients called for.

Get Laurentiis’ Pasta With Asparagus And Cherry Tomatoes recipe here.

And snag Laurentiis’ first cookbook called Giada’s Italy: My Recipes for La Dolce Vita, on Amazon.

