Martha Stewart Just Gave One of Our Favorite Soups A Colorful Twist

Martha Stewart has once again put a spin on one of our favorite recipes to date. This time around, she updated lentil soup, which is one of our favorite healthy meals.

On March 4, Stewart posted a video of some delicious lentil soup with the caption, “Give lentil soup a refreshing twist with red, pink, or yellow varieties. After a simmer with garlic, ginger, thyme, and cinnamon blend a third of the stew and pour it back in along with some coconut milk to add body and richness. Get the recipe at the link in bio!”

So what are these red, pink, or yellow varieties, you may ask? If you want some yellow, add some yellow onion and yellow lentils. For a more red or pink variety, add some appropriately colored lentils to your recipe. Along with these basics, Stewart recommends prepping a plethora of ingredients like lemon juice, fire-roasted tomatoes, cayenne pepper, curry powder, carrots, celery stalks, and more.

This recipe takes less than an hour to make, perfect for an easy-to-make meal on a hectic day. While the ingredients may seem daunting, the recipe itself only takes two steps.

Now, for our vegan friends, making this vegan is super easy! Per Stewart’s notes, “To make this recipe vegan, replace the butter with coconut oil or olive oil.”

Get Stewart’s Creamy Lentil Soup recipe here.

