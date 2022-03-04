This Oprah-Approved Brand Just Released an Ice Cream Maker That Takes Up Very Little Counter Space

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Nothing beats the flavor and texture of homemade ice cream, but if you’ve tried using a traditional ice cream maker before, we have a feeling it got sent to the thrift store after a couple of years. That’s because most ice cream makers are bulky, heavy, and can only be used to do one thing: make ice cream. If you have a small kitchen or only want to make ice cream once every couple of months, then a traditional ice cream maker just doesn’t make sense. But the Oprah-approved Ninja brand, famous for their blender

that made Oprah’s favorite things list in 2019, has come up with a solution. They just introduced a countertop ice cream maker with a slimmer profile, and even better? It can be used to make more than just ice cream.

Courtesy of Ninja.

The Ninja™ CREAMi® 7-in-1 Ice Cream Maker $199.99

To make ice cream with the CREAMi, you simply fill the included plastic pint bowl with your prefered ingredients. Then, you freeze the pint for 24 hours. The “creamify” technology of the “Creamerizer™” paddle on the Ninja CREAMi ice cream maker turns the solid block of frozen ingredients into a creamy, churned ice cream.

You can use the CREAMi to make traditional ice cream and gelato, but it can also be used to make smoothie bowls, milkshakes, sorbet, and “nice” cream. Each machine comes with three pints that have lids, and the parts are all top-shelf machine washable.

Currently, the Ninja™ CREAMi® 7-in-1 Ice Cream Maker is on sale for $199.99, down from $229.99. But you can get a further 15% off with the promo code YUM15, which brings the price all the way down to $169.99.

The mixer comes in five colors: silver, blue, red, rose gold, and white, so you can choose the machine that matches your kitchen decor. And with every spoonful or lick of your homemade ice cream, you can just think to yourself: Oprah would approve, which means ice cream time is now all the time.

