Giada De Laurentiis Put an Italian Twist on Chicken & Potatoes That Couldn’t Be Easier

Meat and potatoes is one of the most classic food pairings out there, and while that’s because it’s a genuinely delicious duo, it also means that we can get stuck in a cooking rut. Sometimes, the potatoes and meat just need a little something extra to lift them up and give the meal some bright flavor. Leave it to Giada De Laurentiis to figure out the perfect solution in her recipe for Chicken Vesuvio.

The Italian-American cookbook author

and chef has a knack for turning comfort food recipes on their head without straying too far from the winning formula. In her Chicken Vesuvio recipe, an Italian-America specialty of Chicago, De Laurentiis shares just how to do it.

Though a traditional Chicken Vesuvio is made from chicken, potatoes, and dried herbs in a wine sauce with peas added for color and freshness, De Laurentiis skips the peas and uses canned, jarred, or frozen artichoke hearts

instead.

The artichokes have a tender, tangy texture and flavor that wakes up the sauce and a dish of meat and potatoes that could otherwise feel heavy. The acidity of the wine also helps make this a more exciting meal than your usual chicken and potato dish.

Did we mention that it’s also a one-pot meal? Everything is made in a large oven-safe pot, like a Dutch oven

. You sautee the ingredients in the pot, then make a sauce, then add the ingredients back to the pot and bake until the chicken is cooked through. The artichokes are saucy and tender, the potatoes are golden brown and creamy, and the chicken is succulent and seasoned. Who knew meat and potatoes could taste to vibrant and exciting?

