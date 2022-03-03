Martha Stewart’s St. Patrick’s Day Egg Cups Are Yummy Enough For Breakfast All Year Long

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When we were younger, St. Patrick’s Day was all about remembering to wear green so we didn’t get pinched at school, and later, we admit that we headed to the bar to celebrate and make merry down at the local pub. But these days, our favorite part of St. Patrick’s Day is, hands-down, the food. Irish soda bread, colcannon drenched in butter, and tender hunks of corned beef are the stuff we dream about all year, and now, St. Paddy’s Day is right around the corner. Leave it to Martha Stewart to come up with a recipe for the holiday that’s so delicious, we know it’s going to make it into our permanent menu rotation: 5-Ingredient Corned Beef Egg Cups.

The recipe comes from the March issue of Martha Stewart Living magazine

, and she also shared it online. Think of these egg cups as a breakfast riff on corned beef, potatoes, and cabbage. Instead of potatoes, Stewart uses potato bread, and instead of cabbage, she uses spinach (though we think you could leftover cabbage in this recipe no problem).

Courtesy of Meredith Corporation.

Martha Stewart Living Print Magazine Year Subscription $6.50 Buy now Sign Up

To make the breakfast cups, you flatten slices of potato bread, press them into buttered muffin tin cups

, then butter the bread again (yum). Sautee a shallot, then add chopped corned beef and spinach. We highly recommend using leftover cooked corned beef here rather than using deli slices of corned beef or the canned kind — it makes a huge difference in the flavor and texture of the meat. Nothing is better than leftover homemade corned beef for breakfast!

Courtesy of Wilton.

Wilton Recipe Right Non-Stick 6-Cup Standard Muffin Pan, Set of 2 $10.24 Buy now Sign Up

The toast cups are filled with the corned beef mixture, then each one is topped with an egg before baking for 15-20 minutes. The result? Crispy, buttery potato bread toast cups filled with savory, salty, tender corned beef, green spinach, and a perfectly set egg. You can add some shredded Irish cheddar to each one for even more of a savory boost. Serve with a hot strong cup of Irish breakfast tea

, and you’ll be ready to start the day.

Courtesy of Barry’s.

Barry's Tea Gold Blend, Pack of 2 $17.99 Buy now Sign Up

This is a great recipe to use up leftovers from your epic St. Patrick’s Day feast, but like we said, it would be a welcome addition to the breakfast table any time of near, not just the morning after one too many pint of Guinness!

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

Watch: How to Make Sugar Cookie Berry Pizza

