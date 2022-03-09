A Ranking of the Best Store-Bought Pizza Dough

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Making pizza at home doesn’t have to be a complicated endeavor and when done right, the payoff is huge: delicious, cheesy pizza in the comfort of your home. Customize at-home pies with your favorite sauce and toppings and the pizza opportunities are endless. I love looking at fancy pizza restaurant menus to get unique topping inspiration to recreate at home. Some current favorites: mushrooms, fontina, thyme and pesto, and caramelized onions, goat cheese and parm.

With a quick trip to the grocery store, you can buy everything you need to make excellent pizza at home. It’s way better than any boxed frozen pizza you can buy and really not that much work. Plus, it’s always a fun family or date night activity too. Make sure to blast your oven to the highest temperature it will go for a nice crispy pizzeria-style crust.

Buying a high-quality store-bought dough can make your pizza-making experience even easier and there are some excellent dough options out there. To narrow down your search, we rounded up some of our favorite store-bought pizza doughs to set you on the right pizza path.

Papa Sal’s Pizza Dough

Papa Sal’s pizza dough is sold at most supermarkets (including Walmart!) in the frozen section and is a great option for slinging pies at home. What we love about this dough is how easy it is to roll out and work with. It’s not sticky like some doughs, just make sure to bring it to room temperature before you start working with it.

Papa Sal's Pizza Dough $1.00

Ooni x Williams Sonoma Pizza Crust Mix

This pizza crust mix, from popular at-home pizza oven company Ooni, is made with finely milled 00 Italian wheat flour – considered the gold standard for pasta and pizza dough. Cook pizzas in an Ooni pizza oven or a conventional oven for the perfect Neapolitan-style pizza at home.

Ooni x Williams Sonoma Pizza Crust Mix $21.90

Trader Joe’s Ready-to-Bake Pizza Dough

This fan-favorite dough is sold in the refrigerator case at TJ’s and comes in plain, whole-wheat, or garlic-herb. It’s easy to work work and crisps up beautifully in the oven. Bonus, it costs less than $2!

Trader Joe's Ready-to-Bake Pizza Dough $1.99

Whole Foods Market Natural Pizza Dough Ball

This dough from Whole Foods Market cooks up beautifully at high heat – try baking it at 500 degrees. Fans of this dough have also had success grilling it!

Whole Foods Market Natural Pizza Dough Ball $3.99 on Amazon.com

King Arthur Baking Company Pizza Crust Mix

Made with a mix of all-purpose and semolina flours, this pizza dough mix from the experts in baking is quick and easy to use. Just add water and oil (yeast is included), then knead, allow to rise, shape, and bake.

King Arthur Baking Company Pizza Crust Mix $6.95

Pizza Buddy Pizza Dough

Fans of Pizza Buddy dough call it “the very best store-bought pizza dough out there.” It has a great rise and a super crisp and light crust. It’s also just $1, so it’s pretty hard to beat! Make garlic knots, calzones or even focaccia with this dough sold at Walmart.

Pizza Buddy Pizza Dough $1.00

Pepe’s All-Natural Pizza Dough

If you’re looking for authentic New York-style pizza at home, look no further than Pepe’s. Fans of this dough say it holds up really well under toppings and claim it’s as close to New Jersey and New York-style pizza you can get from a store-bought dough. Sold!

Pepe's All Natural Pizza Dough $2.12

Wewalka Bistro Style Pizza Dough

This Italian bistro-style pizza dough is made with European olive oil and yeast and comes pre-shaped and ready-to-bake on parchment paper. Simply unroll it and top with your favorite sauce and toppings. Fans of Welwalka dough love how thin, crispy and easy this pizza dough is.

Wewalka Bistro Style Pizza Round & Thin Crust Dough $2.58

