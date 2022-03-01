How do we like our cookies? Salty and sweet — and Martha Stewart recently shared a downright delicious cookie recipe that embraces both. Appropriately called her Everything Cookies, each bite is a wild ride that features everything from cereal flakes and pretzels to chocolate chips and toffee bits.

“This ‘everything cookie’ will delight every type of snacker,” Stewart writes on Instagram, adding on her website, “If you love ice cream with lots of mix-ins, then these chocolate-chip cookies may be your new favorite treat.”

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Taking just 20 minutes to prep, Stewart’s Everything Cookies require all the usual cookie-making suspects, including softened unsalted butter, dark-brown sugar, granulated sugar, baking powder, baking soda, eggs, pure vanilla extra, flour, and salt (Stewart specifically uses Diamond Crystal ). But this irresistible batch of Everything Cookies wouldn’t be quite the same without your four star ingredients: flaked corn cereal, semisweet chocolate, chopped mini pretzels and Heath toffee bits .

Start by making your cookie dough in your mixer, starting with your sugars, baking powder, baking soda and salt, followed by the eggs, vanilla and flour. And finally beat in the cereal, chocolate, pretzels and toffee.

Next, the fun part: Scoop balls of dough onto your baking sheets. Be sure to place some parchment paper down first. Bake for just under 10 minutes, and then remove the cookies from the oven to “bang” your sheet on the counter. Why?

“Extra-large scoops of dough don’t just deliver outsize delight: After you bang the sheets halfway through baking, you end up with the perfect ratio of super-chewy centers to crispy edges,” Stewart says.

Bake again for just under 10 minutes, let cool, and eat!

Get the full recipe at Stewart’s website.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: