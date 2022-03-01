Spring Has Sprung at Starbucks With Their New Warm Weather Menu

The official start of spring may still be a few weeks away, but spring has sprung early at Starbucks and it’s just the pick-me-up we need after a cold and snowy winter. Today, Starbucks announced their new spring 2022 menu and it might just be their tastiest yet.

Let’s get straight to the tastiest news first: Starbucks’ newest beverage. It’s called the Iced Toasted Vanilla Oatmilk Shaken Espresso and if you like Starbucks other shaken espressos, you’ll probably fall on love with this new drink. The new Iced Toasted Vanilla Oatmilk Shaken Espresso is made with Starbucks® Blonde espresso and caramelized vanilla, shaken together with ice and topped with oat milk to create the perfect drink to transition you into spring. The new drink is available starting today.

Image: Starbucks.

Along with the Iced Toasted Vanilla Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, Starbucks also announced today that customers can find Starbucks’ first energy drink, the new Starbucks BAYA Energy, crafted from caffeine naturally found in coffee fruit, in select Starbucks stores. Also at select stores for a limited time this spring is the new Starbucks Reserve® Brazil Fazenda Catanduva and the returning Starbucks Reserve® Papua New Guinea Moanti whole bean coffees.

Image: Starbucks.

But the spring extravaganza doesn’t end there! Starbucks is allowing you to celebrate the season at home with the spring-inspired Starbucks® Honey & Madagascar Vanilla Flavored Coffee and Starbucks Spring Day Blend, as well as the new 72 oz. Starbucks® Cold & Crafted on Tap, the canned Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew Splash of Sweet Cream and StarbucksTripleshot Zero Sugar Milk Chocolate; all available where groceries are sold.

So what are you waiting for? Head on over to Starbucks and grab one of their new Iced Toasted Vanilla Oatmilk Shaken Espressos already!