Oprah and Meghan Markle-Loved Clevr Blends Dropped a Dreamy Bedtime SuperLatte That’ll Lull You to Sleep

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re like me, you’ve been anxiously awaiting the day that the Oprah and Meghan Markle-loved Clevr Blends superlattes would welcome a new flavor to incorporate into your daily routine. I come bearing good news: today is the day! Clevr Blends just dropped a game-changing Sleeptime SuperLatte, which is a dreamy drink made with sleep-inducing adaptogens and botanicals like valerian, hops (promotes deep sleep), passionflower (promotes relaxation), and L-theanine (calms down a racing mind).

I’ve been drinking Clevr Blends weekly for almost a year now and haven’t looked back since—these creamy, barista-worthy drinks are a staple in my kitchen and I’ll never go without them. My favorites are the Coffee and Matcha, and more recently the Rose Cocoa flavor which is like a rich Mexican hot chocolate with a floral twist. The first two versions are a must for staying awake without the crash during the day, but there hasn’t been an evening option yet. Thanks to the new Sleeptime SuperLatte, you can have Clevr Blends day and night.

Courtesy of Clevr Blends.

I got the chance to test out the new variety, and it’s what dreams are made of. It’s made with carob and vanilla, giving it a subtle flavor, and the oat milk and coconut cream give it a lush finish that’ll give your local coffee shop a run for its money. I recommend snagging the fancy USB-rechargeable frother that’ll make whipping up this decadent latte a total breeze.

$28

It’s $28 a bag and makes 14 lattes, but if you subscribe, you can get it for just $23.80. And believe me, you’re going to want to subscribe and save. You can make it hot or cold so you can drink it year-round. Just mix a scoop of the powder with water (6 oz hot or 5 oz cold), and you’ll have a fluffy microfoam beverage that’s sure to level up your bedtime ritual.

And most importantly, all the ingredients are sourced from global producers with practices you can get behind. Clevr Blends partnered with a Madagascar cooperative that grows and processes direct trade organic vanilla.

Between the flavor, top-notch ingredients, and luxe experience, you can’t go wrong adding Clevr Blends’ Sleeptime SuperLatte drink into your bedtime routine. And if you haven’t tried the other flavors, you can shop them all here.

