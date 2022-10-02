This $13 Product Makes Cleaning Up & Disposing of Kitchen Grease a Total Breeze

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Every holiday, without fail, I find myself making dozens upon dozens of lumpia, whether it be for friends, family or coworkers. And while making the traditional Filipino egg roll appetizer is a breeze, clean-up is anything but — particularly the pan-full of grease leftover after frying them in hot oil. For years, I’ve followed my mom’s lead by pouring it into a bowl and letting it harden. But not only did the cooking oil take up space next to the kitchen sink, but the hardening process always varied — if it hardened at all — leaving me to soak up the oil with paper towels. But after stumbling on one particular Amazon best-seller, I might finally found the solution to easily — and quickly — dispose cooking grease.

Ladies and gentlemen, meet FryAway.

The No. 1 best-seller in the Vegetable Oils category on Amazon, FryAway’s Cooking Oil Solidifier is a 100-percent plant-based cooking oil disposal that solidifies up to eight cups of oil per use. Basically, the product boasts a mess-free and easy way to toss your cooking oil straight into the trash.

FryAway Deep Fry Waste Cooking Oil Solidifier $12.99 on Amazon.com

"No more messy spills, containers of oil or costly drain pours," the product description states.

The product is easy to use. Simply sprinkle the FryAway Cooking Oil Solidifier powder into the hot oil, let it cool down, and then throw away the hardened oil into the trash. Each package is good for two uses.

Unsurprisingly, Amazon customers love the product.

“I just finished doing some southern style fried chicken, tossed a bag of fry away into the hot oil and mixed it up, and within 15 min it started to look like pudding. About 30 min after that once it was fully cooled, it was like a large [gelatin] blob. It slid out EXACTLY like it shows on the picture of the product. No residue. No liquids at all,” writes one reviewer. “This is now out go to method for all our cooking oil disposal.”

Amazon sells the FryAway product in three sizes: Pan Fry (which solidifies up to two cups of oil per use), Deep Fry (eight cups per use), and Super Fry (20 cups per use).

