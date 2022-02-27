Giada De Laurentiis’ New Five-Star Pesto Recipe Only Takes 20 Minutes To Create

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Giada De Laurentiis just created a dish that we need to try as soon as possible, and luckily, it only takes 20 minutes — which is basically ASAP in cooking.

On Feb. 25, Laurentiis posted a video of some mouth-watering pasta. She posted it with the caption, “The secret to making this sun-dried tomato pesto extra incredible is finding the very best sun-dried tomatoes – and we’ve got an amazing jar available straight from Italy. Tap the link in our stories for the #recipe and links to shop!”

The 20-minute pasta recipe is perfect for any expert of beginner looking to spice up their weekday dinners. You need less than ten ingredients total, including pasta like Strozzapreti, Parmesean, basil leaves, and of course, the key ingredient of sun-dried tomatoes. Laurentiis recommends using a jar of the tomatoes and luckily, the bestselling one on Amazon is now only $20.

So once you get your ingredients (make sure you don’t forget the Bella Sun Luci Sun-Dried Tomatoes Halves in Olive Oil!), it’s time to cook. It only takes 10 minutes, and it’s as simple as it gets — so don’t worry! You start by cooking the pasta in a large pot and end it by seasoning it to your liking.

Get Laurentiis’ five-star Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto Pasta recipe here for all of the details.

And make sure to snag one of Laurentiis’ early cookbooks called Giada’s Italy: My Recipes for La Dolce Vita, now available on Amazon.

In search of more summer recipes? Giada De Laurentiis has plenty: