Martha Stewart Just Made The Ultimate After-School Snack & It’s Based Off Of This School Lunch Staple

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

This is not a drill: Martha Stewart may have just made the best after-school snack for our kiddos.

On Feb. 25, Stewart posted a delicious, and honestly intriguing, photo of a unique, new cookie recipe. She posted it with the caption, “These chewy cookies are reminiscent of a PB&J and are a cinch to make—making this recipe a fun project to do with the aspiring little chefs in your life this weekend. Get the recipe at the link in bio!”

Related story Martha Stewart's French Twist On Mini Chicken Pot Pies Is Irresistible

You can see the photo HERE.

In the photo, we see little peanut butter cookies with a jam-like filling in the middle.

Perfect for any beginner chef, no matter how young or small, this 25-minute cookie recipe is the perfect after-school snack for the whole family. If you haven’t caught on, this cookie recipe is no ordinary recipe because it’s basically a peanut butter and jelly cookie recipe. It doesn’t get any cuter than that!

This recipe doesn’t require many ingredients, you can grab some basics like all-purpose flour, oats, vanilla, and peanut butter, to name a few. The cookies only need three steps to reach perfection, with simple steps like combining different ingredients and filling the center of them with the jam.

Speaking of the jam, Stewart has a whole other page dedicated to making that delicious-looking jam center. You only need four ingredients, with lemon juice and raspberries being the key ingredients. After two steps and 5 minutes, you’ll have the perfect jam to help make the perfect after-school cookies!

Something to keep in mind is that these cookies can be stored in the freezer and enjoyed for up to a month.

Get Stewart’s Peanut-Butter-Oat Drop Cookies with Jam recipe here and get the Frozen-Berry Jam recipe here.

For more delicious, Stewart-made meals, grab Martha Stewart Living’s cookbook, Meatless: More Than 200 of the Very Best Vegetarian Recipes on Amazon.

Meatless: More Than 200 of the Very Best Vegetarian Recipes $26 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: