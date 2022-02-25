Get Ready For Summer With This Countertop Ice Maker That’s On Sale For a Limited Time

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re a little bit obsessed with making sure we stay hydrated at all times — our water bottle collection can attest to that (although at least now it’s nice and organized). So when warm weather rolls around and we’re sweating profusely more often than not, we always like to have a massive bottle of iced water on hand. But our puny ice trays can’t always keep up with the task. That’s why we’ve always loved these countertop ice makers

, and though they’re a bit pricey, this best-selling countertop ice maker on Amazon is currently on sale for 24 percent off. If you love ice, it’s totally worth it.

Courtesy of Silonn.

This Silonn Countertop Ice Maker

is usually $118.30, but for a limited time it’s just $89.99. It makes nine cubes in just six minutes, if you’re ever truly desperate, but more impressively, it can make 26 pounds of ice in a 24 hour period. It comes with an ice scoop so you can keep everything nice and clean while chilling your beverages, and you can choose from two different sizes of ice pellets.

It’s not just great for those who prefer their water icy. It’s also helpful for people who like to entertain. You’ll never have to assign a friend to the dreaded task of bringing a bag of ice to your party again. Likewise, if you love to make blended drinks like margaritas or strawberry daiquiris, it will be a relief to be able to be able to mix up a batch without depleting your ice stash for the next few days or having to head to the store.

If you’re skeptical, just look at the reviews. The Silonn Countertop Ice Maker

currently has 4.5 out of 5 stars from 2,116 ratings on Amazon, and is the #1 best-selling appliance on the site. Not too shabby for something you didn’t even realize you needed until just now…it’ll be hard to look those cracked, stained ice cube trays over without wishing you had a clean and shiny countertop ice maker to do the deed instead.

