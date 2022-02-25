Become a Better Baker When You Buy A Kitchen Scale — This Best-Seller Is 30% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you love to bake, you’ve probably heard this before: for the best, most consistent results when baking, you should always use a kitchen scale to weight your ingredients, rather than measuring them with spoons and cups. It’s more precise, meaning the results will turn out as close as possible to the recipe, whereas measuring cups and spoons can be inconsistently sized, and ingredients in them can be packed down or fluffed up in ways that make it hard to know just how much of each ingredient you’re actually using. Kitchen scales, luckily, aren’t that expensive. But right now, you can get Amazon’s best-selling kitchen scale

for a great deal — it’s currently 30 percent off.

Courtesy of Greater Goods.

Greater Goods Digital Food Kitchen Scale in Ash Grey $13.88 Buy now Sign Up

The Greater Goods Digital Food Kitchen Scale

is usually $19.95, but right now it’s 30 percent off, so you can get it for $13.88. Even more impressive? You can currently apply an additional 12 percent off coupon on the item’s page that will show up when you go to check out, bringing the price all the way down to $12.21. Not too shabby for a product that could bring you one step closer to being star baker!

If you’re particular about what goes on your kitchen counters from a design standpoint, you’ll be happy to know that this scale comes in nine different colors, from stainless steel to blush pink. Not all of the colors are on sale, however. It’s also not so large that it will take up a ton of space on your counter — it’s just 8.1″ x 6.13″.

If you’re upgrading your kitchen in general, then you should also note that Greater Goods is currently offering 50 percent off of their Wireless Digital Food Thermometer

when you buy another Greater Goods Item. Just add the kitchen scale to your cart, and if you’re interested, add the thermometer as well — its price will be cut in half.

Courtesy of Greater Goods.

Greater Goods Wireless Digital Food Thermometer $17.88 Buy now Sign Up

With your new kitchen scale and digital thermometer, you’ll be able to cook and bake more precisely than you ever have before. We don’t know how long these sale prices will last, so act fast and get ready for some tasty results.

Before you go, check out the gallery below:

Watch: How to Make Sugar Cookie Berry Pizza

