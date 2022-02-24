Giada De Laurentiis Just Shared Her Weeknight Pork Chop Recipe & They Have a Secret Savory Italian Ingredient

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There are some foods you have so often for dinner that you stop thinking of new ways to make them. Roasted chicken, pasta marinara, pork chops. But there are still ways that you can make these standby weeknight dinners more flavorful and more exciting. We always look to some of our favorite cooking experts like Martha Stewart and Ina Garten for upgrades to our favorite recipes, but we just as often find weeknight meal inspiration from Giada De Laurentiis, both on her shows and in her cookbooks

. If you’re sick of eating the same boring pork chops week after week, then check out her recipe for these Italian-inspired crispy pork chops.

Growing up, it seemed like everyone had a “secret” ingredient in their pork breading. It could be as simple as crushed Ritz crackers or cornflakes, and as weird as crushed Cap’n Crunch. De Laurentiis’ crispy pork chops have a secret ingredient, too, but it’s not that weird.

Instead of first dipping her pork chops into flour before then going into beaten egg and breadcrumbs, De Laurentiis coats them with freshly grated Parmesan. It adds a deeply savory flavor to the meat, and as the breaded pork chops cook in the pan, the Parmesan toasts, getting brown and nutty and really bringing out its savory punch. However, since it’s on the meat rather than in the breadcrumbs, the Parm won’t burn like it might otherwise.

It’s that easy. Season your chops, dip them in Parm, then dip them in egg and then in breadcrumbs. Pan fry in olive oil in a large skillet for about 6 minutes on each side, then serve with lemon wedges.

Paired with a fresh green salad and some roasted root veggies, you’ve got a delicous, balanced meal. The pork chops are crispy and savory, but not too heavy, and they’re easy enough to make on weeknights. Your endless nights of Shake N’ Bake pork may just have come to an end.

Before you go, check out Ina Garten’s easy weeknight dinner recipes below:

