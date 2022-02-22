For a recipe loaded with flavor that requires little to no presswork, look no further than Food Network host Giada De Laurentiis‘ Sun-Dried Tomato Chicken Orzo Skillet. Bursting with bright, colorful and delicious veggies and featuring six juicy chicken thighs sitting on a bed of orzo pasta, De Laurentiis’ one-pan meal is the perfect dish to quickly whip up on a weeknight.

“There’s nothing like a one-pan meal that requires little to no prepwork on a busy weekday, and it doesn’t hurt when it’s as delicious as this one: our new chicken orzo skillet with sun-dried tomatoes and Tuscan kale!” De Laurentiis writes on Instagram.

Taking just 10 minutes to prep, De Laurentiis’ Sun-Dried Tomato Chicken Orzo Skillet features a handful of varying veggies and herbs, including sun-dried tomatoes, fresh thyme, shallots, and lemons. Don’t immediately have all of these veggies on hand? No worries; this versatile dish is also great with broccoli rabe, broccolini and spinach. The one-pan meal doesn’t skimp on the protein, either, calling for more than one pound of boneless skinless chicken thighs.

Cooking the dish is even easier. Simply pull out a large braiser or Dutch oven (we love the popular and affordable Amazon Basics enameled cast iron Dutch oven, which just so happens to be on sale!) and begin by cooking your chicken thighs until they’re golden brown.

Once your chicken is cooked, continue adding ingredients to the same skillet, starting with the diced shallots, followed by the the sun-dried tomatoes, fresh thyme, and orzo pasta. Then, add the chicken broth, lemon juice, and kosher salt; and once combined, stir in the kale.

Now, the fun part: Tuck your chicken thighs into your veggies-studded orzo, and let that simmer for about 15 minutes. Once your chicken reaches 165 degrees (and your orzo is cooked), serve!

“Very tasty and easy to make!” writes one reviewer. “I added white wine instead of lemon juice.”

Get the full recipe for De Laurentiis’ Sun-Dried Tomato Chicken Orzo Skillet at her website, Giadzy.

