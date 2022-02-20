Martha Stewart’s Fresh Quiche Recipe Is Perfect to Make For Any Occasion

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Right when we’re looking to spice up our breakfast repertoire, Martha Stewart comes out with another mouth-watering recipe for us to dive into. On Feb. 19, Stewart posted a video from her time on PBS’ Martha Bakes with the caption, “This easy-to-make quiche is full of fragrant herbs and makes the perfect first course or brunch meal.”

We’ve tackled new takes on pancakes, we’ve drooled over breakfast bowls, but now we’re upping the ante by planning to tackle Stewart’s extensive quiche recipe. Perfect for anyone who loves an excellent breakfast dish, this fresh quiche recipe only needs some basic breakfast ingredients you probably already own.

For the crust, you need ingredients like all-purpose flour, butter, and egg yolks, to name a few. Now for the basic filling, you need some simple ingredients like eggs and milk, but add a little ground pepper as well!

Now the pièce de résistance is the array of fresh herbs to top it off with, using herbs such as chervil to give it that unique flavor.

The seven-step recipe may seem like a lot at first, but if you break it down, even a beginner can conquer it!

Both easy to prep and able to serve nearly a dozen people, you start by creating the crust with the simple plethora of ingredients and end it by pouring the custard mixture on top to cool for an hour.

Get Stewart’s Fresh Herbs Quiche recipe here.

For more vegetarian goodness, snag Martha Stewart Living’s cookbook, Meatless: More Than 200 of the Very Best Vegetarian Recipes on Amazon.

