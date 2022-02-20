Treat You & Your Family To One Of Giada De Laurentiis’ Sweet & Citrus-y Breakfast Snacks

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

To melt away those Sunday scaries, treat you and your family to some Giada De Laurentiis’ take on cinnamon rolls.

On Feb. 19, De Laurentiis posted a photo of some bright, mouth-watering cinnamon rolls with the simple caption, “Brighten up your weekend with Italian cinnamon rolls! A bit of citrus, a bit of spice, and a whole lot of yum.”

This sweet dish, also known as Pane di Pasqua or Italian Easter Bread, can serve your whole family easily — and even have enough for seconds!

Now the ingredients come in three parts, the dough, filling, and icing. But don’t worry, it’s not as complicated as you’d think! For the dough, grab simple ingredients like dry yeast, all-purpose flour, vanilla extract, and eggs, to name a few.

For the filling, snag some brown sugar, lemon zest, and orange zest, to name a few. Finally, the icing only needs two basic ingredients to create the perfect icing to top this snack off!

This five-star snack will please everyone in the home, and everyone can help with making the recipe. With a prep time of an hour and a cook time of 30 minutes, it’ll feel like a breeze. You start by sprinkling the dry yeast over warm water for a bit, mix all of those shocking ingredients, and end it by cooking them up! Of course, we’re leaving out a few crucial steps, but it’s not a treat to overthink.

Check out De Laurentiis’ Italian Cinnamon Rolls recipe here.

If you’re like the rest of us, you crave Laurentiis’ Italian dishes daily so snag Giada’s Italy: My Recipes for La Dolce Vita on Amazon.

