Giada De Laurentiis’ 15-Minute Happy Hour Snacks Are So Delicious That You Won’t Want to Share It

Just because Super Bowl Sunday is over doesn’t mean we can’t treat ourselves (and our friends) to some delicious Giada De Laurentiis original recipes.

On Feb. 18, De Laurentiis posted a delicious-looking photo with the caption, “Verified Happy Friday! We’re ready for some weekend happy hour snacks, and when it comes to a delicious bite with a cocktail, we always think of @Giadadelaurentiis’ Burrata and Kale Salsa Verde bruschetta. Good luck sharing it!”

With a prep time of 10 minutes and a cook time of five, this 15-minute happy hour snack is perfect for a quick get-together to a fancy dinner. For the salsa, you need basic ingredients like Tuscan kale, anchovy paste, olive oil, and more. Now for the entire ensemble, you need pine nuts, sundried tomatoes, and ciabatta bread, to name a few.

The recipe is quite simple, perfect for any beginner because all you do is start by putting some of the ingredients in your food processor and end by sprinkling the tomatoes, nuts, and more evenly on top of the appetizer.

This vegetarian dish was first seen in episode six, season two of Giada In Italy, with the episode called “Sisters and Cousins.” The season is available for free through a seven-day Discovery+ trial, then it’s $4.95 a month after the free trial.

Get the Burrata and Kale Salsa Verde Bruschetta recipe here.

If you want more of De Laurentiis’ dishes, grab her cookbook: Giada’s Italy: My Recipes for La Dolce Vita.

