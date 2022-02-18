This Chic Cookware Brand Launched a Le Creuset Dutch Oven Dupe — & It’s On Sale for a Limited Time

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

I love to cook, but my favorite kind of recipe to make is one that requires all the work up-front and then can just simmer away on the stove for hours, with nothing more than a gentle stir every so often. In my (cook) book, that means hearty soups, stews, and chilis — recipes that get better with time and are comforting one-pot meals. And that pot? Well, for me, it’s a Dutch oven.

My Dutch oven is easily the most-used tool in my arsenal of cookware, and for how often I use it, you’d think that I would have treated myself to a pricey Le Creuset model years ago. You’d think wrong. As much as I covet one, I’ve simply never been able to bring myself to splurge — even when they’re on sale. Instead, I’ve relied on a trusty IKEA knock-off for more than a decade. So I was thrilled when I was offered the chance to test out a new Dutch Oven from chic cookware brand Made In.

The professional-quality cookware is sold direct-to-consumer — you won’t find Made In at any retailers — so the savings can be passed on to consumers. That’s good news for home cooks like me who just can’t bring themselves to drop $400 on a pot. Indeed, Made In’s limited-edition, 5.5-quart enameled cast iron Dutch oven sells for a much less sticker-shocking $199 — and right now, you can save an additional 20 percent because the company is having a sale through Monday.

Made In Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Made In Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven Image: Made In

Dutch Oven $159.20 Buy now Sign Up

This Dutch oven is made in France and hand-enameled. It’s heavy the way a quality enameled cast iron pot should be and has a smooth (but not naturally non-stick) interior. It cooked my favorite chili recipe wonderfully — heating evenly — and cleaned up easily. (Ask my husband — he washed it!) And come on, just look at it! Although it’s only available in one color, I’m smitten with the gorgeous, shiny midnight blue and the brass knob.

So, apologies, my old IKEA friend, but I’m eager to cook with this beauty a lot more.

Before you go, check out these chic cookware brands that give Le Creuset a run for its money: